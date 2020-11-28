Huddersfield Town beat Middlesbrough 3-2 in the Championship today – a defeat which left Boro fans questioning the form of striker Britt Assombalonga.

Marvin Johnson had given Neil Warnock’s side an early lead, but for it to be cancelled out completely by goals from Carel Eiting and Fraizer Campbell.

In the first-half Assombalonga had a couple of golden opportunities to score – both of them not being converted. He did score from the spot in the second-half, but for Josh Koroma to put Town back in front before full-time.

READ: Celtic transfer stance could reignite interest in EFL star – 12 goals in 14 apps

He’s just two goals in the Championship this season and under Warnock’s much more astute philosophy, Assombalonga is struggling to find the goals.

Having reached double figures in each of his last three seasons at the club, the 27-year-old is seemingly unable to rediscover that confidence, and fans weren’t happy after today’s performance.

Plenty of Boro fans took to Twitter to have their say, and here’s what they think:

If only Assombalonga was actually any good.. 🙈 It could be a different story! — Lauren Jane Nuttall 👩🏽‍🏫 (@laurenjane03) November 28, 2020

Assombalonga is mocking it — Baird (@TomBairdd1) November 28, 2020

Could have easily been the reverse scoreline! The Assombalonga threat has faded though 🙂 — gareth53 (@gareth53) November 28, 2020

Getting punished for wasting chances here. Assombalonga is always on his heels, flat footed and can not jump for a ball. Take him off and put Akpom up there — Adam Martin (@adamski80mfc) November 28, 2020

Assombalonga is useless. Never known a player be so flat footed and on his heels all the time. How the hell did he put it over from 2 yards out — Adam Martin (@adamski80mfc) November 28, 2020

Thrown this away! Assombalonga absolutely awful — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) November 28, 2020