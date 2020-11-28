Luton Town lost 4-0 at Cardiff City in the Championship today, and fans were left confused at one of Nathan Jones substitution calls in the second-half.

Cardiff had a 2-0 lead within ten minutes of the game in South Wales today – Sean Morrison and Mark Harris getting the goals, and setting up Luton for a long afternoon.

Kieffer Moore scored a third in the second-half, and Sheyi Ojo the fourth, sealing the win on the hour mark and relieving boss Neil Harris of mounting pressure.

Tunnicliffe had a poor showing today. He started after sitting the last three on the bench and was coming under scrutiny after Cardiff’s early double.

Shortly into the second-half as well, Luton fans were left puzzled as to why Jones took off Pelly Ruddock rather than his midfield partner Tunnicliffe.

Plenty of Luton Town fans had their say on Tunnicliffe and Jones’ substitution call, and here’s what they had to say:

How has tunnicliffe has stayed on over Pelly — Bertie (@Bertietb_66) November 28, 2020

How has Tunnicliffe not been taken off? — Steve (@SteveLTFC17) November 28, 2020

Hahahahahahaha HE HAS HOOKED OFF PELLY BEFORE TUNNICLIFFE — keep going, we got this (@joshway300) November 28, 2020

How on Earth are you taking off 2 midfielders and Tunnicliffe is still on the pitch? That’s unreal! — Dan (@Dnlchzz) November 28, 2020

I really don’t understand why tunnicliffe is playing and morrell isn’t? — alf (@alfLTFC) November 28, 2020

I’d make a double sub now, Pearson and Tunnicliffe off for Bree and Lockyer — David Alexander (@dave_alex_) November 28, 2020