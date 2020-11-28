Cardiff City fans were looking at a side in need of a quick pick-me-up this weekend. It was a side languishing in the lower regions of the Sky Bet Championship table.

This position was weighing heavily on boss Neil Harris with many Bluebirds fans calling for his head. A response was needed and his side have certainly started out well enough.

Early doors against Luton

Cardiff came out the blocks firing and wasted no time in asserting their dominance over their visitors from Befordshire. It was a quick-fire double that put the Welsh side in the driving seat.

First up, captain Sean Morrison (5′) poked home an accurately delivered corner from Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson. That was the starter for the main course. Barely having had time to gather their breath, Luton were further ahead with Mark Harris (9′) turning in after Sheyi Ojo broke from deep.

What is means right now

That two-goal lead has pushed Cardiff City up to 13th place in the table and effectively put them on 17 points. It’s a five-place hop which leaves them 7 points shy of the play-off places.

It also means that, and there’s a long way to go, that should it stay this way that Neil Harris might breathe more easily. Assuming that Cardiff maintain this result would mean that the Bluebirds boss’ job might be that little more secure.

Cardiff City fans in raptures over early lead

Harris out if we don’t get double figures… #CityAsOne https://t.co/GnpYj6a1IK — Lee Gardner 😷 (@gard411) November 28, 2020

You would not be happy to concede that but will take it all day long ! — John Davies (@davies250395) November 28, 2020

Absolute scenes! A decent start for once — Dan (@dm_morgan) November 28, 2020

Bloody hell — Ian Evans (@ianevans306) November 28, 2020

THIS IS THE FOOTBALL WE NEED — J🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@JuniorHxilett) November 28, 2020

However, there’s always one and this one got told.

Shut up you 🤡 — Wales-Golf-Madrid 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#2973 (@mattyaztec) November 28, 2020

Will Cardiff City maintain good enough form to keep Neil Harris in a job?