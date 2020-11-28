Veljko Paunovic‘s Reading returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they beat play-off rivals Bristol City 3-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

Second-half goals from Oviemuno Ejaria, Yakou Meite, and Lucas Joao cancelled out Nakhi Wells equaliser.

Leading up to the fixture, Bristol City hadn’t conceded in over 317 minutes of league play, however, the hosts quickly changed that statistic with an emphatic victory over the Robins.

Ejaria gave Reading a deserved lead, when he cut inside and lashed a deadly low-driven shot past Daniel Bentley. The shot took a deflection off defender Zak Vyner, but that took nothing away from the hosts who started the second period the strongest.

That lead, however, was cut short when Bristol City striker Wells levelled the scoring on 73 minutes. In what was just their second attempt in the match, Wells pounced on a long-ball and tucked the ball underneath Rafael Cabral.

But to Reading’s credit, they found themselves back in front just three minutes later. Michael Olise’s inch-perfect through ball sent Meite through on goal, and he made no mistake slotting the ball past Bentley.

The three points were sealed for the hosts in injury time when Reading’s top goalscorer Joao netted his 12th goal in all competitions, after some some neat build up play in the final third.

Reading have now leapfrogged City to move up to third in the Championship, just one point off the automatic promotion places. City, however, drop to sixth in the table.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Lucas Joao.

The Portuguese forward grabbed an assist when he played the ball across to Ejaria for the opening goal. His determination throughout the match was clear to see, and gave the City defence plenty of problems. Despite squandering a few chances throughout, he made no mistake on 90+2 minutes to seal the victory.