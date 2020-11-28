Bristol City boss Dean Holden has told Sky Sports that his side ‘deserved nothing’ from today’s defeat at Reading in the Championship.

After a goalless first-half, Ovie Ejaria gave Reading the lead at the Madejski.

Nahki Wells would reply with an equaliser though – against the run of play – before goals from Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao sealed the 3-1 win for Reading.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Holden when asked if his side deserved anything from today’s game, rued his side’s defensive display:

“No, no we didn’t. We had the first chance of the game and they’ve gone up the other end and scored. You can’t allow them inside, it’s a deflected goal, disappointing goal to concede.

“We got a goal out of nothing. At that point, you then think ‘right, we’re not playing well, if we can keep it tight if we can score one brilliant if not we’ll take a point’ – we got too open too easy.”

Bristol City had the chance to jump into the top-two with the win but instead, Reading leapfrog them into 4th – Holden’s side now stayed in 5th-place of the Championship table.

It was an average first-half display for Bristol City and a terrible second.

Reading made their newfound attacking style look easy and Wells was lucky to get his goal in to bring it level. Veljko Paunovic would’ve been kicking himself if he had left with just a point tonight, but his side got the deserved win in the end.

After winning three-straight games in the Championship, Bristol City are now without a win in two.

They could drop out of the top-six this evening – Middlesbrough and Stoke City the two clubs able to make the top-six today, but both would have to win to pull Bristol Cty down to 7th.