Reading beat Bristol City 3-1 in the Championship this afternoon, with Robins defender Taylor Moore coming under scrutiny from fans.

The 23-year-old  has now featured 12 times in the Championship this season.

Under Dean Holden, Moore seems to be a preferred choice in the middle of defence but after today, fans want to know why he is so in favour at the moment.

After a goalless first-half, Ovie Ejaria put the host in-front. Nahki Wells would equalise for Bristol City but Yakou Meite put Reading back in front just three minutes later.

Lucas Joao sealed the win in injury time with his eighth Championship goal of the season – his third in three.

The final goal sealed Bristol City’s fate and thrust Moore right into the spotlight, leaving plenty of angered fans on Twitter in the aftermath.

See what the Robins fans had to say about his Moore’s performance v Reading today: