Reading beat Bristol City 3-1 in the Championship this afternoon, with Robins defender Taylor Moore coming under scrutiny from fans.

The 23-year-old has now featured 12 times in the Championship this season.

Under Dean Holden, Moore seems to be a preferred choice in the middle of defence but after today, fans want to know why he is so in favour at the moment.

After a goalless first-half, Ovie Ejaria put the host in-front. Nahki Wells would equalise for Bristol City but Yakou Meite put Reading back in front just three minutes later.

Lucas Joao sealed the win in injury time with his eighth Championship goal of the season – his third in three.

The final goal sealed Bristol City’s fate and thrust Moore right into the spotlight, leaving plenty of angered fans on Twitter in the aftermath.

See what the Robins fans had to say about his Moore’s performance v Reading today:

Taylor Moore never ever wear that shirt again, embarrassing — . (@dbcfc_) November 28, 2020

Worst performance of the season. Tired legs out there which doesn’t bode well with so many games back to back. We seriously need some of the injured players back ASAP. Taylor Moore and others had a total mare today — Rob Hall (@RobH1974) November 28, 2020

@geoff20man if you interview Holden today can you ask him how he thought Taylor Moore performed today and ask about whether you think his effort for the 3rd goal was adequate? — Jack Phillips (@jackp_bcfc) November 28, 2020

Chasing shadows all afternoon Taylor Moore, blokes useless but gets away with it cause he’s young and still learning. Absolute litter — robbb (@r0bpars0ns) November 28, 2020

Clearly not at our best but I was very impressed with Reading’s attacking players. The ball seemed to stick to their feet like glue! I really like Taylor Moore but sadly he makes too many mistakes. I hope Bakinson comes in for the QPR game to give us a bit more bite in midfield. — Rob Brown (@bobby_1982) November 28, 2020

Taylor Moore is league 1 standard at best, the quicker mawson Kalas and baker get back the better — Danny Veale (@DannyJVeale) November 28, 2020