Rotherham boss Paul Warne has demanded his team to be more ruthless this season, starting from today’s fixture against red hot AFC Bournemouth, who will look to see off a Rotherham side that are flirting with the relegation zone.

The last time The Millers were in the Championship in the 2018/2019 season, Rotherham had an impeccable home form and only failed to beat the drop because of their poor away form. Warne will be disappointed that his team have failed to replicate this home form at the New York Stadium, with or without fans.

Further disappointment can be understood at the lack of goals from set-pieces this season, too, something that R was a huge strength of Rotherham’s. This season, only three of the 12 goals scored by Warne’s side have been from set-pieces.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the 47-year-old confessed, “We need to get much, much better on set-pieces. I don’t think our set-pieces have been up to standard this year,”

“For a good set-piece; you need a good delivery, a good run, a good distraction and good contact.”

“More often than not we have three out of four of those. At this level, if everything isn’t perfect then you don’t stand a chance. We definitely need to work on that.”

“We need to take more chances. In fairness, the lads aren’t missing on purpose but if we could be just a little bit more ruthless it would help our scorelines considerably.”

Rotherham can take a big leap to their end goal of beating the drop with a result today, but especially against a team sat in second place, the Yorkshire side must take their chances.