England’s greatest ever goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, is set to take charge of his first game as manager for Derby County.

Whilst the hierarchy are still searching for a permanent manager, Derby’s interim coaching staff, which includes Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker, are all doing their part to take charge of The Rams.

Rooney and Rosenior have both expressed their interest in taking the role permanently, but as Derby face Wycombe Wanderers in what can only be described as a ‘six-pointer’.

Following The Chairboys’ surprise promotion to the Championship, they struggled to get off the mark, but have now only lost one game in six and sit three points above Derby County who are currently bottom of the league.

Although eligible to play, of course, Rooney has confirmed that he will stick to his role as a manager and not help his players on the pitch. The 35-year-old scored the winner at Carrow Road, who sit at the opposite end of the table, giving his team their only win of the season.

“I won’t be involved tomorrow in the game as a player. To do this I have to give it all my time and attention. It wouldn’t be right for me to try and do this and play in the game,” Rooney told RamsTV.

“It was difficult, but it was a decision I had to make. The priority is the team and getting a positive result again. I feel that this is the best way to do that.”

The former Manchester United striker has told the players that the season must ‘start now’ for County to get into gear.

“In terms of the players, they need to find a release to some of the opportunities we are getting, they need to let their shots go more, take more risks in the right areas of the pitch.

He added: “We know it is an important time and that we need to get it right. We know we need to pick up points because the longer it goes on, we are digging ourselves into a deeper hole.”