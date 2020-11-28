Former Arsenal youngster Chris Willock joined QPR from Benfica in the summer and after some progressive performances, the 22-year-old looks to be settling down.

The East London born winger would join the Arsenal academy at the age of five and would make his first-team debut in a pre-season friendly at 16.

First-team opportunities at the club were limited though – Willock signed for Portuguese club Benfica in the summer of 2017 and left Arsenal having never featured in the Premier League.

At Benfica, Willock would fail to make a Liga NOS performance for the club, but with Benfica B, he proved a huge hit – he scored 14 in 62 appearances for them.

His first-half of last season was spent at West Brom. It was a failed loan spell though and he would link up with Huddersfield Town for the second.

In 14 Championship games he managed two goals for the Terriers.

Now having signed permanently for QPR, penning a three year deal and gradually working his way into Mark Warburton’s starting line-up, Willock’s career is starting to take shape.

He’s started the last two outings v Rotherham and Brentford, largely impressing in the former.

QPR’s attacking style suits a player like Willock and it’s a case of when – not if – the goals and the assists start coming, and we start seeing that early potential turn into ability.

Around some decent players too in Bright Osayi-Samuel, Albert Adomah and Ilias Chair, Willock could well become a front-runner for QPR in the Championship this season.