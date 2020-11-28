Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has backed goalkeeper Michael McGovern to impress in the absence of Tim Krul.

Since signing for Norwich City in the summer of 2016, Michael McGovern has predominantly played a back-up role. The 36-year-old goalkeeper has played 32 times for the Canaries and now, he will be called into action.

First-choice ‘keeper Tim Krul is set for a three-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a thigh injury against Stoke City. McGovern came off the bench to play 50 minutes against the Potters in a 3-2 victory.

Krul’s absence is a blow to Norwich City but manager Daniel Farke is confident that McGovern will step up. Speaking to the Eastern Daily Press, Farke heaped praise on McGovern, saying he is confident the Northern Irish shot-stopper will step up.

Here’s what Farke had to say:

“Every player is different. When we have [Przemyslaw] Placheta on the left-wing, as opposed to Todd Cantwell, we would play in a slightly different way.

“They have different qualities and it’s the same with the keepers. Of course, you have to adapt. Tim was in an unbelievable rhythm.

“Michael has not been involved for ages. Even for an experienced player, it is difficult. But I totally trust Micky. He is a role model. In terms of shot-stopping, he is outstanding. I sometimes have to tell him let some balls in in training to not harm the self-confidence of our players.

“He is not as tall as Tim so maybe he is not able to catch the ball as well. Tim is left-footed, Michael right-footed so the centre backs have to keep that in mind but we all trust him in the dressing room.”

