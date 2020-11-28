Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Bournemouth captain Steve Cook has said the club “need” to keep star winger David Brooks.

David Brooks has emerged as one of Bournemouth’s star players in recent years. Since joining from Sheffield United, the winger has endured his fair share of injury problems but has managed 51 appearances for the club, netting 10 goals and laying on eight assists in the process.

Premier League speculation

Upon the Cherries relegation to the Championship, Brooks was heavily linked with a move away from the club. Manchester United were said keen on the Welshman but a move failed to materialise.

The importance of Brooks has been highlighted in recent weeks. After time on the sidelines, the Bournemouth man has netted twice and laid on three assists in three games.

Now, his performances have earned praise from club captain Steve Cook. Speaking about Brooks, Cook moved to heap praise on the Cherries’ number seven, saying he is “probably the best player” in the Championship.

Here’s what Cook had to say:

“I’m delighted for him because for the past year to 18 months has been really difficult. For anyone to be out for a year and have two operations, it’s going to take time to get back into it.

“We are seeing the best of him now. It’s now all about managing him, keeping him fit. He’s positive, very confident and he’s probably the best player in this league.

“We need to make the most of him. We need to keep him and go up to the Premier League – I’m sure then everyone will be happy.”

