Brentford beat both Celtic and Rangers to the summer signing of Ivan Toney from Peterborough United.

The former Newcastle United man is storming his way back up the Football League pyramid.

With 12 goals in 14 Championship appearances this season, he’s proving a huge hit among Brentford fans – he scored the winner in their 2-1 win over West London rivals QPR last night.

It comes after a summer of heavy speculation. Teams from across the world wanted Toney and at a time, it looked as though Celtic were in pole position to sign the Posh striker.

Right now, Neil Lennon and Celtic are struggling to keep the pace in the Scottish Premiership, and striker Odsonne Edouard looks be getting ever-closer to the exit.

He’s come under scrutiny this season, but with five goals in nine league appearances he remains a talisman and European clubs are being reported to have scouted him already this season.

Arsenal were being heavily linked over the summer, and into this season.

A January move could well be on the horizon though – Celtic appear to be creating ‘friction’ around his future and with Lennon’s tenure uncertain, there could be a club-wide clear-out on its way.

Edouard’s situation will dictate whether – or even if – Celtic choose to return for Toney in January.

Toney’s value will no doubt have increased substantially since the summer but, if Celtic can raise some Edouard funds in the New Year, and if they really want to compete domestically and in Europe, then they’ll return for Toney.