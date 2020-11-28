Nathan Jones wants his Luton Town side to ‘stamp their mark’ on the Championship.

The Hatters take on Cardiff City today and will be looking to build on their previous three draws.

Besides a first rivalry loss to Watford since 2005, his side have had an enjoyable second consecutive season in the second tier and sit in the top half of the table with an eye on the play-off’s.

Speaking to Luton Today, the Welshman has demanded more from his players, who is not satisfied with just survival. Speaking passionately to the press as ever, Jones is refusing to settle for what Luton currently have, stating that, ‘There’s a lot more to come from this team’.

“The backing adds that adrenaline and that real spice to it, but we do work constantly because we want to evolve, we want to get better and give them solutions.” said Jones. “We want to give them confidence and get them in a real good place because we want to evolve.”

The 47-year-old’s ambition is evident, as it was when he swapped Bedfordshire for Stoke in 2019, which was an incredibly bold and controversial move at the time.

“Now, they’ve [the Luton players] come up to the Championship, had a season of surviving and establishing ourselves and thinking, ‘this is a nice place to be, this is what we’ve worked at’.

“Now, they are evolving, we don’t just want to get results, we want to impact and to start putting our stamp on the Championship.

“That’s a bold, bold statement and others may listen to that and think, ‘what are they on about? These should be down the bottom.’

“But it’s about what we want to do, we don’t care about anything else.”

Whatever Luton manage to do, or fail to do, their ambition is clear and commendable. Now, it is a matter of leaving it in Jones’ hand and watching this space.