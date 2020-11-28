Neil Warnock will see his Middlesbrough side travel to one of his former teams Huddersfield tomorrow knowing a win could take them in to the top six.

Boro have impressed in the early part of this season and have the opportunity to build on their midweek victory over the struggling Derby County.

There seems to be a real good feeling around the Teeside club at the moment, who are really catching the eye under Warnock. And could become outsiders for the play-off’s come the end of the season if they can maintain their current form.

Warnock will have plenty of options at his disposal tomorrow for his trip to West Yorkshire, and you wouldn’t rule him out making changes, in spite of their recent victory over Derby. Under him no player is guaranteed a spot in the starting eleven, which is proving effective as it’s getting extra effort from his players who are fighting for their spots in the team.

As for absentees, Ashley Fletcher is out until February, while Marcus Browne and Grant Hall will also miss the game. Sam Morsy is back in training after an injury, but it’s uncertain yet whether Warnock will risk him.

Predicted formation: 4-3-2-1

Bettinelli (GK)

Dijksteel

McNair

Fry

Bola

Howson

Saville

Tavernier

Roberts

Johnson

Assombalonga

Tomorrow promises to be a tasty encounter in West Yorkshire. Warnock will be confident of getting a result. However, Huddersfield dominate the possession against just about any team in the league, and the Yorkshireman will have to ensure his Boro side remain patient if they’re to break down the Terriers tomorrow.