Former Millwall boss Neil Harris has given himself an ultimatum of two games to get Cardiff City back on track in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have had a poor start to the season, sitting in 18th place.

Later today, Harris’ men face Luton Town at home, a game which could make or break his future in South Wales. The 43-year-old has admitted that his future is in danger, expecting the next two games he faces to be, ‘definitive’.

“I think this is a big period for me, for the club and the group, the next couple of games,” Harris said, as per BBC Sport. “I put expectation on my own shoulders, I need my players to deliver and make sure I get calls right.”

Harris was brought in by chairman Vincent Tan to follow in the footsteps of Neil Warnock, who gained promotion with the capital of Wales in 2018, having been successful at Millwall. He did steer Cardiff to a play-off semi-final last season, following a poor start by his predecessor, but this season has been a long way away from that.

“If you’re not getting results then criticism comes your way as a football manager and as a group and ultimately people bend so far. I love my job, I really really do. But you have to get results as a manager.”

Harris says he is aware that the club are falling short of expectations after speaking to Tan, who expects his team to be in the top six of the Championship, despite currently sitting nine points off that.