When half your squad is injured, predicting a starting XI is usually easier. However, when your manager is under pressure and the results leave a lot to be desired, the feeling of second-guessed teams and a do-or-die selection Definitely make the challenge harder.

Most teams, if they sit 5th, are content. Yes, you can argue that all teams want to be top, but realistically it is only November. 5th is not too bad, but Paul Lambert is under pressure, the Ipswich Town fans want a successful season, and time is running out for the one-time Dortmund midfielder to produce.

Fans group “Blue Action” have turned on him, having been a vocal support for Paul Lambert in the beginning. The support has gone and Wednesday evening, banners were on display. “Cheers for the beers, but its time at the bar” they read, in relation to Lambert’s habit of putting money behind the bar for fans at several games last season.

Lambert is a year into a five-year contract, but pressure could see club owner Marcus Evans pay the wily Scot off, especially if towns home game against Charlton goes badly.

So, with this in mind, the task is clear, what team could possibly save Lambert’s job?

Prediected line-up:

Goalkeeper – Tomas Holy, not too hard to predict, replacing him with Cornell doesn’t seem on the card, despite the 3-0 reverse to Hull in midweek

Right-back – Luke Chambers, no one else fit.

Centre-back – Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness seem likely to start, although with Nsiala and Wilson (who has disappeared along with Donacien) this is the only well staffed position at the moment.

Left-back – Stephen Ward, if fit, if not Myles Kenlock will deputise.

Central midfielders – This would be anyone’s guess. The fit ones, Emyr Huws, Andre Dozzell and Brett McGavin are likely to start. although Alan Judge is a favourite of Lambert, Jack Lankester might be deployed in the middle, or a curveball of Armando Dobra, everyone else is expected to be unfit.

Wingers – Well, it depends on who plays in midfield. However, Keanan Bennetts looks likely to start, with the other position going to Jack Lankester if he’s not in the middle. Although don’t rule out a youth teamer being sacrificed if Lambert is expecting to go at 5pm.

Striker – James Norwood seems the most likely but Oli Hawkins will be a close second. Not only that, but Kayden Jackson will be returning to the bench.

Anyone else available will make up the bench, but with more senior pro’s in the stands than the changing room, its going to be a task for the Town.

Stay or Go?