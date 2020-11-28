The left back spot is conitnuing to be a ‘problem position’ for boss Mark Warburton – should QPR have looked at ex-Middlesbrough and now Birmingham City defender George Friend in the summer?

Friend, 33, was released by Middlesbrough after last season.

He’d spent eight seasons at The Riverside and would soon after sign for Birmingham City on a free transfer – he’s since featured 10 times in the Championship, proving a hit among fans.

Under Aitor Karanka, playing on the left-hand side of an often five-strong defence is proving once again that Friend is a quality Championship defender.

A player like this, in this position, is someone who QPR have missed for some seasons now.

Last season, Ryan Manning filled in the left-wing back void. Now at Swansea City, Manning proved a quality player but defensively, question marks were always there.

Lee Wallace also came in ahead of last season, reuniting with ex-Rangers boss Warburton, but for all his experience Wallace is proving a liability in the left-back role.

READ: Huddersfield Town predicted line-up to face Middlesbrough

Last night, Finland international Niko Hamalainen started at left-back.

The lively 23-year-old a much preferred choice amongst fans. But he was at fault for Ivan Toney’s winner in the West London derby last night, and perhaps his lack of Championship experience is proving a weak point.

Similar to Manning, Hamalainen is great going forward – Warburton though needs someone with a bit more defensive attributes in their arsenal.

Friend would’ve been the perfect man to come into QPR over the summer and fill this position.

More similar to maybe Wallace than Hamalainen or the departed Manning, Friend could’ve benefited to, and from Warburton’s style of play at QPR.

A missed oppurtunity, and defence continues to be a pitfall for QPR under Warburton.