With 25 goals scored in 13 games so far this season, Blackburn Rovers are comfortably the top goalscorers in the Championship and can use this to form the surprise package of the season by reaching the play-offs.

With an attacking frontline so potent in front of goal, Rovers will cause any team in the division plenty of problems, using Championship top goalscorer Adam Armstrong as the platform for collective success.

At the start of the season, not many would have had Tony Mowbray’s side down as playoff hopefuls. Instead, a solid, but mediocre place in mid-table was the expected finish- replicating the last campaign.

But, the fact is, they have the potential to be so much more than a mid-table side. Rovers have more than enough talent in abundance to reach the playoffs.

So crucially, too, they have a plethora of young talent, eager to impress and improve with every passing week. Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott has already impressed many during his stay, and the stats only confirm his ability.

The 17-year-old has provided the fifth highest amount of chances created in the league this term. To put that stat into context, no teenager has finished in the top 10 of chance creation per 90 minutes since the 13/14 season.

The forward also sits top of the charts in key passes played in comparison with players with at least 500 minutes played.

The youngster is helping to provide the golden touch of Armstrong and the foundations that could see Blackburn hit unprecedented heights this season.

Elliott isn’t the only youthful player impressing at Ewood Park, either. 18-year-old Tyrhys Dolan has three goals to his name so far with the latest coming in Rovers’ 3-0 mauling of Preston North End.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Ben Brereton, also a goalscorer in that game, has contributed to seven goals this season with four assists accompanying the three occasions in which he has found the back of the net.

Up next, Mowbray’s array of attacking talent face the challenge of breaking down a resolute Barnsley side. If they secure the all-important win, they could move to within two points of the playoff places.