Huddersfield Town will host Middlesbrough at the John Smith’s Stadium today, hoping to end their miserable run of form.

The Terriers have picked up just two points from their last four outings, and will want to get back to winning ways, knowing a win could take them within three points of their Northern rivals.

A concern for Corberan will be the Terriers struggles since inform right back Pipa was sidelined with injury.

The Spanish coach isn’t short of options at right back with youngsters Demeaco Duhaney, and Aaron Rowe.

However it’s likely midfielder Juninho Bacuna will retain his spot in the right back role from Tuesday night, a position he is comfortable in, and on occasions where he played, under Danny Cowley last season.

Another dilemma for the Terriers head coach will be who he starts in goal, first choice Ben Hamer is still self isolating after a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

So Corberan will choose between Ryan Schofield and Joel Pereira, with the prior being the one who got the nod midweek. With the clean sheet Schofield kept at Wycombe it’s expected that he will retain his place in goal for Huddersfield.

It will also go down to the wire to see if the Terriers top goal scorer Josh Koroma is involved

Predicted formation: (4-3-3)

Schofield (GK)

Bacuna

Stearman

Sarr

Toffolo

Eiting

Hogg

O’Brien

Mbenza

Campbell

Diakhaby

Ultimately, Carlos Corberan must find a way to motivate his side today.

The Terriers are enduring arguably their worst run of the season, and a win tomorrow would go a long way to repairing their frustrations. It’s almost certain they will dominate the ball today, and if they can take their chances Middlesbrough are there for the taking.