Teemu Pukki’s goals dried up in the Premier League last season but now back in the Championship, he is ready to fire the Canaries to the title.

Already this season, he has netted seven goals in just 13 appearances with his side sitting pretty at the top of England’s second tier. It is clear that the forward is back to his scintillating best.

His tally this term is only four away from the tally he reached for the whole of the last campaign. The Canaries, as a whole, look capable of bouncing straight back up.

Daniel Farke’s men will be desperate for a second chance the big stage after falling so short last season, resulting in relegation. Pukki, too, will want that second chance.

Many were quick to hand him praise in abundance when he began last season with goals galore before things turned so sour. The Finland international, at his best, can match the level of the elite in the Premier League.

For now, though, he must continue to fire the Canaries to title-winning glory in the Championship.

Up next, Farke’s men face a struggling Coventry City side who have so far conceded 23 goals this season, the most in the division.

The game provides Pukki with the opportunity to add to his ever-increasing goal tally against a weak City defence.

The forward would undoubtedly love to bask in the collective glory of promotion this season, but will also be eyeing up the golden boot.

Pukki faces plenty of competition, however, with all of Adam Armstrong, Ivan Toney, and Lucas Joao ahead of him in the race for the prize.