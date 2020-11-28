Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is currently joint top scorer in the Championship alongside Brentford’s Ivan Toney with 12 goals.

The 23-year-old moved to Blackburn on a permanent basis in 2018 after impressing on loan from Newcastle United.

The talented striker came up through Newcastle’s academy system and was considered to be a future prospect amongst the Magpies fans.

After loans with Coventry, Barnsley and Bolton, Armstrong gained a new lease of life when he moved to Ewood Park in 2018.

Last season, Armstrong scored 16 goals in the Championship and received the 2019/20 Player of the Year award for the club. His goal tally of 12 goals in 12 games for this campaign suggests that the young English striker is progressing his goal scoring abilities further this season.

READ: Preston North End boss singles out ‘quality’ Watford player ahead of clash

Armstrong is a player that has possessed great talent since a young age. Although it didn’t work out for him at Newcastle United, he has the potential to be a player that we see performing regularly in the Premier League in the years to come.

The Geordie is sure to be brimming with confidence at the moment. As a player in form, opposition defenders won’t like facing the clinical finisher. Armstrong remains the club’s major goal threat in front of goal as Rovers aim for promotion places.

Blackburn currently sit in 12th position on the league table after thirteen games played. Tony Mowbray’s side face fellow play off challengers Barnsley at Ewood Park today. Mowbray will continue to look to gifted Armstrong for a source of goals for his side.