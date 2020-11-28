Ismaila Sarr‘s name came to prominence when the Watford netted two goals against Premier League champions Liverpool last season – Preston North End boss Alex Neil has had his say on his campaign so far.

Sarr committed to the Hornets for the 2020/21 Championship season even though numerous transfer rumours linked him to a Premier League move last summer.

The pacey and skilful Watford winger has scored three goals in the Championship so far this season. Liverpool and Manchester United have had their eye on the Senegalese international for the past few months, with Watford asking for £50 million for the 22-year-old.

Sarr is an exciting player that gets fans off their seat when he performs. There is a reason why top clubs in the Premier League are keen to sign the talented winger. Sarr has all the abilities to become a top player, his main problem lies within his consistency week in week out.

However, the Watford wiz is still only 22. He has years ahead of him playing in the professional game. There is no doubting that Sarr’s all round game can only improve as the years go on. A £50 million price tag may be a bit far-fetched but Watford know they acquire a player that can go right to the top.

Ahead of Watford’s fixture against Preston North End today, Lilywhites manager Alex Neil dubbed Sarr a “quality player”.

“He is what he is isn’t he,” said Neil to the club’s website. “He’s powerful, can run like the wind, technically very good – yeah, he’s a good player.”

Neil continued: “You don’t get banded around for £30/40 million if you’re not a good player.

“I’m not sitting here saying he’s the best player I’ve ever seen but at the end of the day there’s no point kidding on, that because we’re playing them.

“He’s a quality player at this level, there’s no questions about that.”