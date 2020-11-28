Preston North End have not had a strong start to their 2020/21 campaign amidst the Covid-affected season so far. This has led to some Lilywhites fans questioning the security of Alex Neil’s position at Deepdale.

It is something that is doing the rounds on social media with fans asking questions on Twitter. One such question was asked of Sun reporter Alan Nixon – this (below) was his reply:

Needs a result. Doesn’t take long to turn it round. But been a below average season so far. https://t.co/P9a5DnKSKV — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 27, 2020

The Lilywhites situation as it stands

Preston North End find themselves in a somewhat unaccustomed 15th place in the Sky Bet Championship table. Their 13 games so far this season have yielded 16 points.

That’s not a bad return, it places them only 7 points shy of the playoff places. However, it is inconsistency that has been wrecking the Lilywhites attempts to gain points and kick on upwards in the league.

It’s a results-driven business

Football is, indeed, a business where the bottom line is results. It’s the only denominator that backroom staff and owners tend to look at. When results falter and slide, knee-jerk kicks in and managers lose their jobs.

That scenario has already played out this season and managers have lost their jobs alread – see Phillip Cocu and Derby for that. Whilst Preston’s results are not in Derby freefall mode, it only takes a run of defeats to have minds changed.

There is some hope – Nixon

In his quoted retweet, Sun reporter Alan Nixon does provide a timely reminder. Whilst admitting that Neil “needs a result” he does add that it “doesn’t take long to turn it around.”

That much is true – it doesn’t take long for a turn around of fortune. What it does require is boardroom patience. The question is this: how long are the PNE board content to sit on their hands and be patient?

Will defeat for Preston lead to increased pressure or is Neil OK at Deepdale?