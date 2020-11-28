Middlesbrough could yet miss out on a January move for former Crystal Palace and Everton man Yannick Bolasie, with Neil Warnock claiming Premier League players are ‘too expensive’ for his side.

The veteran gaffer – formerly of the likes of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City amongst others – has guided his Boro side to a fine start to the season.

In and around the play-off places going into their fixture at Huddersfield Town today, Warnock has provided an update on his January transfer plans.

Speaking to Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said:

“We are looking at all sorts of things and have to try and keep on the front foot because things change every week with injuries and all of a sudden you have more important positions to fill.

“I have to say the list that I’ve got hasn’t really impressed me if I’m honest.