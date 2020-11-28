Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Everton wantaway given ‘serious dent’ after recent Warnock comments
The veteran gaffer – formerly of the likes of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City amongst others – has guided his Boro side to a fine start to the season.
In and around the play-off places going into their fixture at Huddersfield Town today, Warnock has provided an update on his January transfer plans.
Speaking to Hartlepool Mail, Warnock said:
“We are looking at all sorts of things and have to try and keep on the front foot because things change every week with injuries and all of a sudden you have more important positions to fill.
“I have to say the list that I’ve got hasn’t really impressed me if I’m honest.
“There’s nothing on it that makes me think they are better than what we’ve got. We might end up going with what we’ve got and crossing our fingers a bit more.”
One player who Warnock was touted with a move for was Everton’s Bolasie – the Congolese has been isolated from Carlo Ancelotti’s side and is set to move on in January.
Boro wanted to bring him to the Riverside in the summer but after a failed bid, many have tipped Warnock to go back for the winger in the New Year.
“They come up with names, some of the names are quite good which I’ve already told them and they’ve looked into it, but financially we might not be able to afford some of these,” continued Warnock.
“I’m obviously going to try and bring one or two in but it’s not a good time to shop in January.”
Warnock then could have a hard time in January.
Recruiting players is hard enough and made harder in January with all the fixtures still ongoing. Given the lack of money coming into clubs at the minute as well, it only adds to what’s likely to be a frustrating month for Warnock.
His side could jump into the top-six with a win at Town today.