Shrewsbury Town have named Steve Cotterill as their new manager. Here are five players he could target for the League One side-

Joel Lynch

Cotterill managed the experienced defender at Nottingham Forest and he is an option for the Shrews. He is a free agent and has been since being released by Sunderland at the end of last season.

Kieran Agard, MK Dons

The striker has fallen out of favour at Stadium MK and could depart in the upcoming January transfer window for more game time elsewhere. He helped Cotterill’s Bristol City side gain promotion to the Championship in 2015 and knows where the back of the net is at this level.

Josh Dagres-Cogley, Birmingham City

He crossed paths with the new Shrews’ boss at St. Andrew’s a couple of years ago. The full-back struggled for regular football in the second tier and could depart on loan again, having spent time at Crawley Town in League Two last term.

David Davis, Birmingham City

The Blues are looking to offload him this winter, as covered by The72. Davis, who is 29 years old, had a loan spell at Shrewsbury from Wolves in 2011. They should offer him an escape route in January but he may have reservations over playing in League One.

Viv Soloman Otobar, Wigan Athletic

He is another who was on the books at Birmingham during Cotterill’s reign there. The pacey winger is only on a short-term deal with the Latics so should the Shrews swoop in and get him?

Good appointment for Shrewsbury?