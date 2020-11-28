Barnsley are in ‘ongoing’ contract talks with Alex Mowatt, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes are hopeful of striking a new deal with their captain. He is currently out of contract at the end of this season.

Mowatt, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a move to fellow Championship sides QPR and Middlesbrough recently, as covered by The72.

‘Makes sense to keep’…

Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has provided an update on his current situation: “The conversations are ongoing. He has made it known he wants to stay and we have made it known we want him to stay. It is just getting to that line and we are continuing to work on it. Both sides have an idea of what can get done and is so important to them. He is such a vital piece of what we are trying to do.

“Not only as a captain, leader of the group and his ability, but if we are going to continue this model of trying to build players and do the best we can with our core group, it only makes sense to keep Alex Mowatt.”

He added: “There is not a massive (current) detail update on Alex. But Alex and Alex’s agent are so easy to work and deal with in trying to find a solution.”

Big player…

Mowatt has been at Oakwell since 2017 from Leeds United and has since been a key player for the Yorkshire side.

He has made over 100 appearances for them and helped them gain promotion from League One in the 2018/19 before playing a key role in their survival in the Championship last term.

Barnsley are in action today against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Will Mowatt sign a new deal with Barnsley?