Bradford City are looking to bring in two loan players this winter, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are eager to boost their ranks after a slow start to the season.

January plans…

Stuart McCall’s side are interested in bringing in some players until the end of the campaign in the upcoming January transfer window and are set to start scouting around.

Bradford are currently sat in 20th place in League Two and need some more quality in their ranks to help climb up the table.

Quotes…

McCall has said: “We’ve got to start looking long-term. If there’s people we can get on a permanent, then great. But if it’s loans, maybe there are ones who could sign for us at the end of the season.

“We’ve got a couple of areas where we want to strengthen, although you don’t know what’s going to happen in the next month injury-wise so there might be others. We’ve got eight games between now and the window opening so then we’ll be in a better position to know.”

The Yorkshire side have a few players out of contract at the end of this season and their manager wants them to earn their future at Valley Parade: “They’ve got to focus on doing the best for themselves and the club while they are here. Do they want to stay beyond their contracts? It will be down to them to earn it. We’ve got seven contracted for next year but that doesn’t mean that some of the others here won’t be getting deals.”

FA Cup today…

Bradford are in action today in the FA Cup against fellow fourth tier side Oldham Athletic at home. It is a big opportunity for them to progress into the third round, which would give them a chance of playing a Premier League or Championship side.

Who will win today?