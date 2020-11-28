Former Sunderland, Manchester City and Everton defender Joleon Lescott has returned to football, having been announced by Spanish fourth-tier side Real Murcia.

Now aged 38, Lescott had a fine footballing career that seemed to dwindle somewhat in the latter parts.

He made over 200 league appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers before going on to feature for Everton and Manchester City in the Premier League.

He’s also 26 England caps to his name, having also represented the likes of West Brom and Aston Villa, AEK Athens and Sunderland in his later career.

Having hung up his boots back in 2017, Lescott has now rejoined the action at the age of 38, linking up with Murcia.

His time at Sunderland didn’t last long – he made two appearances having signed a short-term deal at the start of 2017.

A fine player in his day though, Lescott amassed 614 professional appearances in his 18-year playing career and scored 41 goals too.

Murcia though is a strange move.

Having stepped away from football and gone on to become a pundit, Lescott’s return is both surprising and unusual.

As for Sunderland fans, their memories of Lescott are brief and probably not fond either – as it stands, they’re going through something of a managerial and boardroom crisis in League One.

Phil Parkinson is forever under the spotlight and their prospective takeover has remained just that for the past couple of seasons.

They drew 1-1 at Fleetwood Town last night, and sit precariously outside the top-six in time for today’s fixtures.