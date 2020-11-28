Sunderland fans have once again taken to Twitter to berate manager Phil Parkinson, after last night’s 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss now sees his side in 7th-place of the League One table, with three teams able to leapfrog his in today’s round of fixtures.

Last night was another case of taking the lead – this time through Charlie Wyke – before conceding later in the second, and going on to settle for a point.

Parkinson has now been on the brink of losing his job for some time.

The ongoing takeover isn’t helping his or anyone’s case though and the sooner that it’s sorted, the quicker that the club can start to rebuild properly.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Parkinson last night, as they seem to be doing most weekend this season, and here’s what some of them had to say: