Sunderland fans have once again taken to Twitter to berate manager Phil Parkinson, after last night’s 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town.

The former Bolton Wanderers boss now sees his side in 7th-place of the League One table, with three teams able to leapfrog his in today’s round of fixtures.

Last night was another case of taking the lead – this time through Charlie Wyke – before conceding later in the second, and going on to settle for a point.

Parkinson has now been on the brink of losing his job for some time.

The ongoing takeover isn’t helping his or anyone’s case though and the sooner that it’s sorted, the quicker that the club can start to rebuild properly.

Plenty of Sunderland fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Parkinson last night, as they seem to be doing most weekend this season, and here’s what some of them had to say:

Needs to be a protest at the next home game. Right outside the player’s entrance. Parkinson out, Donald out — Hooley (@StuHooley) November 27, 2020

The fans would be giving him more time (somehow) if he just got it. He’s not that bothered. Please understand why it’s not good enough. It’s not ‘oh well we had a good first half and then got THE goal’ – we should have capitalised on the 1st half and be 2-0 up. Aaaarrggghh — Alex Dismore (@Dizzydismore) November 27, 2020

Is this the same interview from the Doncaster game? — SAFC News Feed (@SAFCNewsFeed) November 27, 2020

Rinse and repeat — James Robertson (@JCRobertson2020) November 27, 2020

Sack Parkinson NOW!!! Donald out!!the longer he stays as manager the less chance you have of leeching a profit from our club because we have no chance of promotion with him as manager — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) November 27, 2020

Get him sacked. We are the biggest embarrassment of a “football” club in the country. — Fletch 🏌️‍♂️⛳️ (@Fletcher1993) November 27, 2020

Sack the miserable “I’ll take a point” manager, now that’s 4 points he’s cost us this week now — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) November 27, 2020