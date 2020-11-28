Hull City defender Festus Arthur is a wanted man, as per BBC Humberside Sport (see tweet below).

The Tigers have received ‘a lot of phone calls’ about clubs interesting in taking him on loan.

Hull will make a decision in the upcoming January transfer window.

Decision to make…

Arthur, who is 20 years old, joined the current League One table toppers over the summer from Stockport County and has since made a couple of cup appearances for Grant McCann’s side.

They face a decision a dilemma as whether to let him go out and get some first-team experience under his belt or keep him.

He provides some decent back-up to the first-team at the moment but could benefit more from playing every week in League Two/National League for the remainder of the season.

Arthur signed a three-year contract at the KCOM Stadium, with the club holding an option for a further year as well, so is certainly one for the future.

Loan ranger…

McCann is a man who likes young players to go on loan and get some game time. He has loaned Jacob Greaves, Max Sheaf and Elliot Bonds to Cheltenham Town since becoming manager in June 2019.

Arthur is another who could move away temporarily. He may feature for Hull this weekend in the FA Cup against Stevenage, with the Yorkshire side expected to make some changes after a hectic past couple of weeks.



