Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has opened up on his time at the club, and how takeover talks had an effect on his ability to manage.

Even today, Sunderland’s prospective takeover remains just that.

‘I got caught up’ – Ex-Sunderland boss gives truthful insight into the club’s takeover fiasco

Stewart Donald is doing his utmost to rid himself of majority shares and we’re seemingly closing in on some new owners – the Americans remain in the headlines, alongside with Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

News of an American takeover though would circulate under Ross’ reign – the Scot oversaw 75 games between May 2018 and October 2019.

Speaking to Edinburgh Live, Ross said:

“That was a new experience for me, to be in charge when a potential change of ownership was happening.

“And there were a lot of things I was involved in, and I knew about and had insight to, that – I wouldn’t say I allowed myself to be caught up in – but probably I had to be caught up in.

READ: ‘Brentford terrified’ – Plenty of QPR fans rated this man’s performance in derby defeat

“They never really came to pass, so I ended up spending a lot of time and energy and work on things that, ultimately, didn’t happen.

“I think the main learning experience from it is to pick the right times to get involved with things.”

No longer than a month after his Sunderland exit, Ross was back in management with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian.

He remains in his post today and has his new side competing in the Scottish top-flight, whilst Sunderland remain in and around the League One play-off places.

Phil Parkinson is the man in charge and a man constantly under fire.

Fans are hoping that a takeover can be completed in the coming days or weeks and that, in turn, the new board will bring about new management.

It’s becoming a desperate situation for the Black Cats, who drew 1-1 at Fleetwood Town in League One last night.