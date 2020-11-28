Birmingham City could seek to offload David Davis once again this winter, as per a report by Birmingham Live.

The midfielder is mentioned as someone the Blues may look to sell in the January transfer window.

Not playing…

Davis, who is 29 years old, is yet to feature for Aitor Karanka’s side and has made the bench just once. The Championship side looked to get rid of him over the summer but couldn’t find him a new home.

He has fallen way out-of-favour at St. Andrew’s and they will be keen to get him off the books to help trim down their squad wage and get him off the wage bill. He is out of contract at the end of this campaign so will leave for free in 2021 as it stands.

David spent the second-half of last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and played five times for the Addicks as they were relegated to League One.

Experienced…

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and is a decent option for clubs needing midfield reinforcements.

Davis joined Birmingham in 2014 and has since made 194 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals.

He had previously been at rivals Wolves and had played 61 games for them before his move to the Blues. He also had loan spells away from Molinuex at Darlington, Walsall, Shrewsbury Town, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Chesterfield.

Davis could be on the move in January and is a name to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

Will Davis leave Birmingham in January?