QPR boss Mark Warburton has blasted the officiating that saw his side lose 2-1 at Brentford in the Championship last night.

‘The rules have changed’ – Mark Warburton reeling over ‘key’ decision in QPR’s defeat at Brentford

Vitaly Janelt scored his first for the club after 14-minutes to give Brentford the lead, before Lyndon Dykes scored his fist for QPR from open play.

Bright Osayi-Samuel putting on the burners and provided the assist – Dykes’ fifth goal for QPR in this Championship season.

Just before half-time though, Mads Sorensen would bring down the Scotland striker on the edge of the box – a yellow card would be shown, and QPR would go into half-time at 1-1.

Speaking to qpr.co.uk about the above decision, Warburton explained how it ‘has’ to be a red card:

READ: Ex-Cardiff City man drops Swansea City transfer hint with ‘cryptic’ social media post

“The guy’s (Dykes) through on goal. The referee has given the foul. There’s no one else near him, the keeper can’t get the ball, he’s (Sorensen) the last man. So unless the rules have changed overnight, he’s the last man, and he has to go.

“It’s that type of major decision in a game of this level – a local derby – that has to be right.”

In the second-half, Ivan Toney would head home Brentford’s eventual winner and seal the 2-1 win.

In the later stages, Todd Kane would be shown a second yellow card and walk off the pitch, bringing a disappointing end over what could’ve been a memorable night.

The defeat leaves QPR in 13th ahead of today’s round of fixtures, whilst Brentford move up to 4th with the win.

Next up for QPR is a the visit of Bristol City on the first day of December.