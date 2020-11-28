Ex-Football League striker Chris Dagnall has re-joined Yeovil Town, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced forward has linked back up with the Glovers on a deal until the end of the season.

Return of the Dag…

Dagnall, who is 34 years old, left the National League side at the end of last season on a free transfer but has now gone back to Huish Park. He is in line to play tomorrow against Stockport County.

He has been playing for Northern Premier League side Ashton United recently so will have been keeping his fitness levels up.

Veteran of the game…

Dagnall is a familiar name to many Football League fans and has racked up just under 600 appearances in his career to date.

He started out at Tranmere Rovers and broke into their first-team as a youngster. Rochdale then came calling and he spent five years with the Dale, scoring 60 goals in 176 games.

Scunthorpe United then handed him a move to the Championship and he stayed with the Iron for a year-and-a-half before moving to Barnsley.

Dagnall bagged 11 goals in 61 matches in all competitions for the Tykes and has since had spells at Bradford City, Coventry City, Leyton Orient, Crewe Alexandra and Bury.

India spell…

He also played in India with Kerala Blasters six years ago before returning to the UK for a stint at Hibernian.

Dagnall has had a well-travelled career to date and will be looking to prolong his playing days at Yeovil now.

Good signing for Yeovil?