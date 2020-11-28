Peterborough United have taken Bright Enobakhare on trial, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Posh are going to cast an eye over the Nigeria Under-23 international ahead of a potential move.

Enobakhare, who is 22 years old, is a free agent after parting company with AEK Athens last month. He only joined the Greek side in June but has left already, despite signing a three-year deal there.

Back on home soil…

He could now be poised to move back to England and Peterborough have identified him as someone to sharpen their attacking options.

Enobakhare started his career at Wolves and went onto make 49 appearances for their first-team as a youngster, chipping in with three goals.

He was part of their side who won promotion to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo in 2018, but since found opportunities hard to come by in the top flight.

Proven in League One…

Enobakhare had loan spells away from Molinuex at Kilmarnock, Coventry City and Wigan Athletic.

It was with the Sky Blues where he most impressive. He scored six goals in 18 games for them in League One during the second-half of the 2018/19 season.

That was the last time he played in the third tier so Peterborough will be well aware of what he can do at this level.

Darren Ferguson’s side will keep an eye on how he does on trial with a view to a permanent swoop. Enobakhare would offer the Posh something different in attack and more depth in that department.

