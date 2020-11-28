Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said referee Matthew Donohue’s decision not to send off Mads Bech Sorensen in their 2-1 defeat to Brentford changed the game.

QPR fell to a 2-1 defeat to London rivals Brentford on Friday night, with Bees hotshot Ivan Toney netting the winning goal.

However, the game was not without controversy. With the scores at 1-1, last-man defender Mads Bech Sorensen was judged to have fouled Lyndon Dykes on the edge of the box. Referee Matthew Donohue only gave Sorensen a yellow card, but the drama didn’t stop there.

Brentford went ahead through Toney’s Championship goal. 20 minutes later, QPR man Todd Kane was shown a second yellow for a challenge on Marcus Forss.

Mark Warburton’s reaction.

After the game, QPR boss Warburton reacted to the referee’s decision to leave Sorensen on the pitch. Speaking to the club’s official website, Warburton said the decision was “blatantly wrong”.

“We conceded a soft goal after 14 minutes and responded so well. We scored a tremendous goal, created another chance for Lyndon and then please explain how a guy commits a foul as last man [and isn’t sent off]?

“It’s too important a decision at this level of the game to get so blatantly wrong. We were bemused by the decision and it was a major turning point in the game.

“In the empty stadiums, sometimes the loudest shouts can get rewarded. Todd Kane gets a second yellow card and punished for the loudest shout from their bench. It was a very disappointing evening for many, many reasons.”

What’s the point?

Warburton was then asked if he was planning to go and talk to Donohue after the game. However, the R’s boss he does not see what the point is in doing that.

“I’m not sure what the point is,” Warburton added.

“I don’t mean that disrespectfully. The decision has been made now and all of the Sky Sports cameras will show clearly what happened. It was a huge moment in the game and we are more than disappointed with the decision.”

The defeat leaves QPR in 13th place after 14 games, six points away from the play-offs and eight clear of the relegation zone. As for Brentford, they have risen to 4th, three points away from the automatic spots.

