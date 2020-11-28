Tony Pulis takes charge of his first home game for Sheffield Wednesday today against his former team Stoke City.

He had two stints as the Potters’ manager, the first in 2002-2005 and then again in 2006-2013.

His second spell at the club was one that brought success to Staffordshire. Pulis guided the team to the Premier League, a promotion that ended a 23-year wait for top-flight football and eventually took the team into Europe.

Stoke looking to bounce back…

Stoke’s midweek game saw them lose controversially to league leaders Norwich City.

They had a staggering 24 shots in this game, compared to just five for Norwich. A stat that doesn’t look too promising for a Wednesday team that has had limited chances of late.

Pulis eyeing first win…

The Owls picked up their first point under Pulis midweek, a 1-1 draw with a strong Swansea City team.

A well-worked corner routine saw Adam Reach pick up his first goal of the season.

Wednesday weren’t able to hold on to the three points points but Pulis will have certainly seen some positives during the game. They looked solid defensively and held their own in the 50/50 battles for the ball, something he prides his teams on.

One negative to come out of the game was the injury early on to Kieren Westwood. The ‘keeper looked visibly frustrated as he walked down the tunnel, understandably so for a man who has just returned to action after a year out of the squad.

Harris back…

Wednesday have one big positive coming into this weekend, the return of Kadeem Harris. He is back after serving a three-match ban and he will add lots of attacking quality to the team, something that was needed in recent games. He brings something other players don’t bring to the team; the ability to beat a few men and put in that killer ball.

With Harris back, Jordan Rhodes may be given another chance to lead the line. The striker was starved of service against Swansea but worked hard pressing the back line and chasing down long balls.

The addition of Harris may lead to more chances for one of the most prolific strikers in English football.

Potential lineups:

Sheffield Wednesday:

Wildsmith, Palmer, Borner, Lees, Van Aken, Reach, Bannan, Luongo, Harris, Paterson, Rhodes.

Stoke City:

Bursik, Souttar, Batth, Fox, Smith, Obi-Mikel, Clucas, Ince, Powell, Gregory, Campbell.