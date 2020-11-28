Welsh side Bala Town have confirmed on their official club Twitter (see tweet below) that former Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic man Gary Roberts has joined on a free transfer.

Prior to their 3-1 win over Newtown AFC, Bala Town announced the return of veteran winger Gary Roberts.

The former Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth man has been without a club since leaving Wigan Athletic earlier this season. The 36-year-old played three times for the Latics in the 2020/21 campaign before his departure and now, it has been confirmed he has returned to Bala.

17 years away

Roberts spent time with Bala Town from 2002 to 2003 before leaving to link up with Bangor City. Since making a name for himself in Welsh football with the likes of Rhyl and Welshpool, Roberts has spent the vast majority of his career in the Football League.

Roberts joined Accrington Stanley in 2005 before earning a move to Ipswich Town the following year. After a stint on loan with Crewe Alexandra, the one time Liverpool youngster left to join Huddersfield Town.

Becoming a Huddersfield favourite

Roberts spent four years with the Terriers, notching up 189 appearances for the club. In the process, the playmaker became a key part of the side, netting 39 times and laying on 53 assists in the process.

After leaving Huddersfield in 2012, Roberts went on to play for Swindon Town, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

Now, with a return to Bala Town secured, Roberts will be hoping to impress with his former side.

Will Roberts be a success with Bala Town? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Earlier this week, one of our writers was lucky enough to speak with Roberts himself – read 10 questions with Gary Roberts here.

