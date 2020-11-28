Speaking to Sky Sports, Derby County man Wayne Rooney has said that he is ready to retire if he is offered the managerial job at Pride Park.

Following the sacking of Philip Cocu, Derby County veteran Wayne Rooney has been heavily linked with the vacant managerial post.

Rooney has expressed his interest in taking up the vacant role, revealing his desire to delve into management.

The Manchester United and England legend will have the chance to prove he is a worthy option later today when he takes full control of Derby for their game vs Wycombe Wanderers.

Ahead of the game, Rooney has been speaking about the possibility of taking up the job. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rooney is playing days would likely come to an end if he is offered the Rams’ managerial job on a full-time basis.

Here’s what Rooney had to say:

“If I’m doing that [managing the team] on a longer scale, I don’t feel its possible for me to manage and play.

“If I’m not managing the team and I’m part of the coaching staff or not part of the coaching staff, I’ll continue to play. If I’m asked to manage the team on a full-time basis, of course, that would be the end of my playing days.”

What do you think?

Rooney has come under fire for some of his performances this season and balancing playing and managing would be a difficult task.

Derby County fans, do you agree with Rooney? Would you want him to retire if he was offered the job full-time or would you prefer him to keep playing? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Should Rooney retire if he takes the manager's job full-time?