Ivan Toney was that latest unearthed gem found by Peterborough United. He was brought to the London Road outfit to replace the departing Jack Marriott. He was the latest of a production line of strikers who oozed goals.

However, in leaving Peterborough and moving to Brentford, not only did Toney have to step up in class but he also had big boots to fill. Those boots belonged to Olly Watkins – another player who had stepped up from League One and took the Championship by storm.

Adapting to life in the Championship

In fairness, Ivan Toney has taken to life in the Sky Bet Championship like a duck takes to water. OK, an expensive duck at around £5m but the former Newcastle trainee has made the transition look smooth and effortless.

Before tonight’s game against local rivals and near-neighbours QPR, Toney had scored 11 goals in 13 games for the Bees. Tonight the 24-year-old made it 12-in-14 with a headed goal that saw his Brentford side come out of the game with all three points.

It was a scoreline good enough to propel the Bees into 4th in the league table – just three points off the automatic promotion places.

“On fire”, “Beautiful man” – Brenford fans praise Toney

