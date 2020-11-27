Following some revealing social media posts today, free agent Jazz Richards could be about to re-join his home club Swansea City, after the Welsh international was released by South Welsh rivals Cardiff in the summer.

Ashley Richards, also known as ‘Jazz’ Richards, came through the Swansea City academy and made just shy of 40 appearances before being sold to Fulham in 2015.

READ: PL man wanted by Nottingham Forest, Watford could be available for £1.5m, reports suggest

Controversially though, Fulham accepted a bid from Cardiff City, where Richards ended up making more appearances than the black and white side of Wales.

Born in Swansea, the 29-year-old has posted photos of him in a Swansea City training kit before posting a black screen with text that said; “Rolling back the years! Let’s go”.

This has led fans resided in SA1 to speculate about the possibility of a return for their home boy, who will have to be forgiven for a spell at the capital city.

Steve Cooper may struggle to fit Jazz Richards into his preferred position as a full-back as game-time would be limited with Jake Bidwell, Connor Roberts, Kyle Naughton and Ryan Manning all ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, just like the latter Ryan Manning, Richards is versatile and could offer crucial squad depth in midfield also, with Swansea City running on a shoestring budget.

In conclusion, this news is more likely to be tongue and cheek from both Cardiff and Swansea fans, but it is not beyond the realms of possibility that we will see Richards back at his boyhood club.