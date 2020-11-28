QPR travelled the short distance of just three miles as they prepared to take on fellow Londoners Brentford tonight in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was a match-up which pitted 8th place Brentford against a 13th place QPR in a fixture where many struggled to separate such evenly-matched sides.

However, ahead of kick-off, QPR’s media team tweeted out (below) the obligatory ‘we’re here’ video upon arrival at the ground.

Tweeted video – building furore

The video itself is the standard ‘pan-left-pan-right’ style composition; nothing untoward there. Yet, it’s the calling in the ‘LEGO Brentford Community Stadium’ where things begin to fall down.

Brentford left their old Griffin Park ground at the end of last season’s Covid-hit campaign. They moved a mile down the road to the purpose-built community stadium.

Likening it to a LEGO-built, rather than purpose-built stadium is QPR’s attempt at general banter.

Beware of recoil effect

Firing out a broadside as QPR did with their ‘LEGO’ comments was tantamount to declaring open season for anyone reading said comment.

That is pretty much how it played out. Fans were almost falling over themselves to comment and fire back retaliatory pelters.

‘Nelson Mandela House’ fans hit back at QPR LEGO jibe