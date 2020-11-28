QPR travelled the short distance of just three miles as they prepared to take on fellow Londoners Brentford tonight in the Sky Bet Championship.

It was a match-up which pitted 8th place Brentford against a 13th place QPR in a fixture where many struggled to separate such evenly-matched sides.

However, ahead of kick-off, QPR’s media team tweeted out (below) the obligatory ‘we’re here’ video upon arrival at the ground.

👀 Friday night from the L̶E̶G̶O̶ Brentford Community Stadium.#BREQPR pic.twitter.com/yUEE3IPJKd — QPR FC (@QPR) November 27, 2020

Tweeted video – building furore

The video itself is the standard ‘pan-left-pan-right’ style composition; nothing untoward there. Yet, it’s the calling in the ‘LEGO Brentford Community Stadium’ where things begin to fall down.

Brentford left their old Griffin Park ground at the end of last season’s Covid-hit campaign. They moved a mile down the road to the purpose-built community stadium.

Likening it to a LEGO-built, rather than purpose-built stadium is QPR’s attempt at general banter.

Beware of recoil effect

Firing out a broadside as QPR did with their ‘LEGO’ comments was tantamount to declaring open season for anyone reading said comment.

That is pretty much how it played out. Fans were almost falling over themselves to comment and fire back retaliatory pelters.

‘Nelson Mandela House’ fans hit back at QPR LEGO jibe

Nelson Mandela House pic.twitter.com/fz5iHShoh4 — David Owen (@3rhythms) November 27, 2020

What with Loftus Road being twinned with Brent Cross, you clearly have an eye for quality architecture 😂

🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/z2FFsEuIn0 — Andy Welcome (@CubikChimp) November 27, 2020

Say’s a club with this type of view for away fans 😂😂 C’mon Bees 🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/IOiDtSbscw — bradley stevens (@BredStevens) November 27, 2020

Coming from the club with one of the worst grounds / away days there is. Loftus road is a shed. Seen better at the garden centre. — Scott Edwards (@desktopwriter) November 27, 2020

Lack of class from QPR — James Court (@jamescourt8) November 27, 2020

Not gonna age well 😂 will bang after the game when we spank them, as per — FRANK OUT (@MattGilo3) November 27, 2020