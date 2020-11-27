Lyndon Dykes scored his fifth QPR goal of the season against Brentford tonight – his first from open play for the club.

The Scotland striker has become a cult hero since him summer move from Livingston.

His goal tonight was a poacher’s one, owing to brilliant play from Bright Osayi-Samuel on the right-wing and bringing QPR level in the first-half.

Having scored against Rotherham United in midweek, Dykes now has two in two and will be full of confidence having scored his first from open play tonight, and against Brentford as well.

READ: Wycombe Wanderers sign released PL youngster

Ivan Toney would score in the second-half and see Brentford to victory though, marking yet another Bees win in this West London derby.

But Dykes remains a positive from tonight’s result.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter after his goal and were delighted for him to ‘properly’ get off the mark for his new side, and here’s what they had to say on the 25-year-old:

Enjoyable. Bright needs to stay on that touch line. Willock dancing about too much, neither here nor there. Brentford terrified of Dykes. Everyone else doing brilliantly. Sky clearly members of the ‘justice league’ #QPR — Pete Morris (@PeteMorrisPMC) November 27, 2020

Glad to see Dykes finally score from open play. Should now build great confidence.#BREQPR #QPR — يوسف معرفي Yousef Marafi (@Yousef_QPR) November 27, 2020

This is the kick start Dykes needed! Watch him take off now!!! #QPR — W (@W_QPR1882) November 27, 2020

Brilliant goal. Fully deserved. Just what Dykes needed. Bright 🔥 #qpr — Oliver George (@OliverGeorge84) November 27, 2020

What a lovely goal. Peach of a cross from Bright and proper strikers finish from Dykes. Richly deserved #QPR — Ash Rose (@AshroseUK) November 27, 2020

Great goal from big Dykes some ball in to him too #qpr — King Rib Supper The 3rd (@5thmcfly) November 27, 2020