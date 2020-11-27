Lyndon Dykes scored his fifth QPR goal of the season against Brentford tonight – his first from open play for the club.

The Scotland striker has become a cult hero since him summer move from Livingston.

His goal tonight was a poacher’s one, owing to brilliant play from Bright Osayi-Samuel on the right-wing and bringing QPR level in the first-half.

Having scored against Rotherham United in midweek, Dykes now has two in two and will be full of confidence having scored his first from open play tonight, and against Brentford as well.

READ: Wycombe Wanderers sign released PL youngster

Ivan Toney would score in the second-half and see Brentford to victory though, marking yet another Bees win in this West London derby.

But Dykes remains a positive from tonight’s result.

Plenty of QPR fans took to Twitter after his goal and were delighted for him to ‘properly’ get off the mark for his new side, and here’s what they had to say on the 25-year-old: