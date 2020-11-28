Reading started this season at the gallop. Their early form saw them threatening to run away with the league and have promotion wrapped up by Christmas. Things haven’t quite gone that way of late.

From running away with things, Reading have fallen from such lofty grace and instead are watching things run away from them. A drop from a runaway 1st to 6th place has followed some rotten form.

The building furore

In news posted by caterer Blue Collar on Twitter (tweets – below), it seems that results are not the only things that are suffering at Reading.

We’re season ticket holders, it’s our hometown club & this was our dream gig, so to receive such a positive fan response meant everything. Outside catering sales went up by 120%, we hit the targets that were agreed & the number of food options outside the ground went from 3 to 11 pic.twitter.com/Rs0uO9AMxi — BLUE COLLAR 🌮🍔🍹 (@bluecollarfood) November 27, 2020

We had an absolute blast doing it while we could & you can still find us every week, smashing out street food in the town centre. Thank you – it’s been sweeter than that Robin Friday volley against Tranmere 👊🔵⚪️ #readingfc #bluecollarstreetfood #supportlocalbusiness pic.twitter.com/VOrIUrWARU — BLUE COLLAR 🌮🍔🍹 (@bluecollarfood) November 27, 2020

Fans not happy at all

The curtilage of a football ground is often a vibrant place; part of the fabled matchday experience. ‘Fanzones’ have taken over the areas around grounds, all manner of inclusive activities underway to engage fans before the match.

Whilst there is still a way to go before football reaches the ‘tailgate’ experience of its American namesake, the food element has definteily taken off. Food outside the ground is moving on from Bob’s Burgers swimming in grease and lathered with singed onions.

However, the dropping of Blue Collar from the matchday experience at Reading’s Madejski Stadium has not gone down well. Like one of Bob’s Burgers, it’s threatening to come back up again.

Reading fans comment after caterer dropped

This is an absolute shocker! What are @ReadingFC thinking? I guess they think they can make a few quid more selling the horrible concourse food outside. Terrible decision! — James Menhenitt (@JMenhenitt) November 27, 2020

absolutely the wrong decision. the match day experience will be far worse now. The “catering” inside the stadium is abysmal and has been since day one. this needs a petition and/or a boycott of everything sold inside the ground. Reading FC putting the fans last again … — Matt M (@readingfcfan) November 27, 2020

Really sad to hear this. This encouraged people to get to the ground early. It was brilliant food. Did the club give any credible reasons why they made this decision? pic.twitter.com/11FyvuLrzM — Justyn (@jystyn) November 27, 2020

Went to nunberous games last year and took people that are not your typical football fans on the basis of the complete offering – having the food market outside the ground was a dealbreaker! Incredibly disappointing decision and I can’t help but feel a little short sighted. — Houghton (@houghtonism) November 27, 2020

@ReadingFC what on earth were you thinking here? I used many of the stalls and the food was excellent. Appreciate that in current climate this isn’t achievable but when things go back to slightly more normal, this should be reconsidered… listen to your fans! — Kevin Pinner (@kpinner86) November 27, 2020

Poor from @ReadingFC. Not been to the ground in a while, but the experience in the concourse areas had always been a sterile one, led in no small part by anonymous big corporation catering contracts. Terrible idea to take that nonsense outside… — WilboSwagz 🤷🏽‍♂️ (@WilboSwagz) November 27, 2020

Straight red card @ReadingFC . You try hard to attract local punters to support the club, charge top dollar for their custom and then fuck over the local businesses that need and want to make their mark and support their local football club and fans. Awful! — Rob Callaghan (@RobJCallaghan) November 27, 2020

@readingfc once again the community club forgets about its community. You have got this so wrong. Any chance of your side of the story? At least the food will be as turgid as the football we have had time and time again! The food was the thing I looked forward to most pre-COVID — Mark Wratten (@MarkWratten) November 27, 2020

Really loved your food. Won’t be wasting my money on hotdogs and warm pies🤢 Such a shame that @ReadingFC can’t see the bigger picture and what Coppell’s corner would mean to fans. I guess we’re no longer a community club😢 — Joanne McMahon (@Joday32) November 27, 2020

Complete madness – the variety was very good, the prices reasonable and the food very nice. Reading have made a serious own goal with this decision lets hope they change their mind. — Rachel Desbois (@RachelDesbois1) November 27, 2020

Is the 'matchday experience' an over-rated or an essential part of the football package?