Reading started this season at the gallop. Their early form saw them threatening to run away with the league and have promotion wrapped up by Christmas. Things haven’t quite gone that way of late.

From running away with things, Reading have fallen from such lofty grace and instead are watching things run away from them. A drop from a runaway 1st to 6th place has followed some rotten form.

Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images Sport

The building furore

In news posted by caterer Blue Collar on Twitter (tweets – below), it seems that results are not the only things that are suffering at Reading.

Fans not happy at all

The curtilage of a football ground is often a vibrant place; part of the fabled matchday experience. ‘Fanzones’ have taken over the areas around grounds, all manner of inclusive activities underway to engage fans before the match.

Whilst there is still a way to go before football reaches the ‘tailgate’ experience of its American namesake, the food element has definteily taken off. Food outside the ground is moving on from Bob’s Burgers swimming in grease and lathered with singed onions.

However, the dropping of Blue Collar from the matchday experience at Reading’s Madejski Stadium has not gone down well. Like one of Bob’s Burgers, it’s threatening to come back up again.

Reading fans comment after caterer dropped

Is the 'matchday experience' an over-rated or an essential part of the football package?

Over-rated.

Only there for the football.

Essential.

Part of the day.