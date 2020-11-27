Birmingham City host Millwall in the Championship tomorrow.

Former Blues boss Gary Rowett brings his Millwall side to St Andrew’s having draw their last four in the league, losing just once in nine.

Birmingham are also proven stubborn under Aitor Karanka – they’ve drawn six games in the Championship this season, but go into this weekend without a win in four.

Here we take a look at Birmingham City’s predicted line-up to face Millwall:

GK Neil Etheridge – Proving a hit amongst Blues fans since his summer arrival. Solid pair of hands – no doubt to start tomorrow.

LWB George Friend – Another summer income who’s liked by fans. Experienced and recently back from a short injury.

CB Marc Roberts – Quickly becoming a regular in Karanka’s starting line-up. Experienced alongside Harlee Dean.

CB Harlee Dean – Often contested Birmingham captain. Needs to step up and take charge to get Birmingham into a better position of the table.

CB Jake Clarke-Salter – Youngster started v Luton after a long lay-off. Well-liked by fans and offers a lot more pace in the heart of defence.

RWB Maxime Colin – Featured in every Championship game for Birmingham this season. Reliable at right-wing back.

CM Alen Halilovic – Recent signing is exciting a lot of fans. Karanka could be brave and throw him from the off on Saturday, substitute could be likely though.

CM Gary Gardner – Bagged a couple of important goals at the end of last month. Capable of really influencing a game and could get another start having come off v Luton.

CM Ivan Sunjic – Croatian compatriot of Halilovic. Could form a good partnership alongside him – energetic in midfield and liked by Karanka.

ST Jonathan Leko – Hogan one goal in eight this season, could be a chance for Leko to impress tomorrow. Would put on pressure on Millwall defence, especially if backed up by some more pace in midfield.

ST Lukas Jutkiewicz – Scored in last outing v Luton. Yet to get into full swing this season, but tomorrow would be ideal to build on Luton goal.