Portsmouth’s bid for promotion takes a backseat as they welcome Conference Premier side King’s Lynn Town F.C in the FA Cup 2nd round tie.



The fifth tier club have already beaten Port Vale in this cup campaign and will be looking to claim an even bigger scalp by winning at Fratton Park.

Should the Linnets get past Pompey they can look forward to the possibility of drawing one of the country’s top sides as they join the competition in the third round.

Portsmouth will be wary of a “cupset” though with Kenny Jackett expected to name a strong side.

Speaking to the club’s website the Blues boss said;

“We’ve had these kind of ties before and you have to be very wary – the attitude, performance levels and quality all have to be right.

“King’s Lynn have pulled off a couple of really good results in their past two games, so it’s definitely not an occasion when you can just turn up.

“We’ll have to field a cohesive side and it won’t just be a team that’s thrown together to suit individuals.”

With that in mind, here’s how they could line up

Goalkeeper – Alex Bass

The 22-year-old is used as Craig Mcgillivray’s backup and is likely to be given a chance in the FA Cup. His only game time so far this season has been in the EFL Trophy so he will be looking to impress.

Right back – Haji Mnoga

After earning his League One debut last month the 18-year-old has been gaining experience with sporadic appearances in the first team. The tie is a great opportunity to get another full 90 minutes under his belt at senior level.

Centre back – Rasmus Nicolaisen

Jackett has spoken about the on-loan centre back’s adaption to the English game. Although he has looked a bit shaky in previous outings, Nicolaisen has a bright future and this is a chance for him to learn his trade.

Centre back – Paul Downing

Downing captained the young side that faced West Ham’s U21 in the EFL Trophy earlier in the month and will likely do the same against King’s Lynn. This gives Jack Whatmough a rest after his recent return from injury.

Left Back – Cameron Pring

This season Jackett has been rotating between two sets of fullbacks depending on whether he feels his side are favourites to win the game. Similar to Mnoga on the other side, Pring represents a more attacking option as Pompey look to take the match to the opposition.

Right Midfield – Ryan Williams

Returning from injury, William’s came on as a sub in Portsmouth’s last game against Oxford. Another 60 minutes on Saturday will be a good step in his rehabilitation.

Centre midfield – Ben Close

Arguably the club’s most technically gifted player, Close has been unable to hold down a place in the first team. He will be hoping for a good performance here to put pressure on Andy Canon who currently holds the position in midfield next to club captain Tom Naylor.

Centre midfield – Bryn Morris

This will be an opportunity for Morris to win over the supporters who have run out of patience with the 24 year old’s recent performances. See how they reacted to his most recent cameo here.

Left midfield – Marcus Harness

Harness has been in great form and already has five goals to his name this season. Jackett will be looking at him as one of the key senior players to ensure a victory against the lower league opposition.

Striker – Jordy Hiwula

The new signing will be frustrated with his lack of game time so far this season. With John Marquis and Ellis Harrison forming a good partnership upfront, Hiwula will need a strong performance to convince the Blue’s boss to break them up.

Striker – Seok Jae Lee

In order to rest his first choice forwards, Jackett may turn to academy prospect Seok Jae Lee. He was one of many players to make his club debut in the EFL Trophy last month and may get his first start against King’s Lynn on Saturday.