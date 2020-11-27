Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City – three fit and firing teams, but who do we think their best player is?

The72 takes a look:

READ: PL man wanted by Nottm Forest, Watford could be available for £1.5m

Brentford

Sean – Ivan Toney



OPINION: Best player at every Championship side – Blackburn Rovers, Brentford, Bristol City

Ivan Toney may have taken the long way round, clocking up six loans to EFL clubs during his time at Newcastle whilst only making a couple of appearances for the Toon, but patience was certainly a virtue for the 24-year-old.

After signing for Peterborough in 2018, Toney took his chance with both hands, scoring 40 goals in 76 games in all competitions across two seasons. This inevitably earned him interest and West London was his next calling.

The Englishman may have had a big reputation to fill, alongside having big shoes to fill as Ollie Watkins left the Bees to join Premier League Aston Villa, but boy has he filled them.

Second top scorer in the Championship, Toney has become Brentford’s focal point, who have a reputation for excellent attacking output. Toney is quick, strong, tall, with great finishing and positioning – a complete forward who can bring others into the game.

Zak: Ivan Toney

This may be the easiest choice out of the series, Ivan Toney has already shown his quality for the Bees this season, and in my mind, it’s a no-brainer that he is their most important player. Toney arrived at Brentford with big shoes to fill as the replacement for the outgoing Ollie Watkins, and he is really living up to the pressure of replacing such an influential player.

A tall, confident striker Toney is prolific in front of goal, and has already netted 11 times for his new outfit. At this rate, he is on course to surpass Ollie Watkins goal ratio from last season. If the Bees can keep their new man fit for the whole of this season I feel that Toney’s goals will be enough to fire Brentford to the Premier League this campaign after narrowly missing out last year.

If Brentford fail again to reach the premier league, they could be set to make another massive profit on a player, as Toney is surely destined for a Premier League return, two years after Newcastle decided he wasn’t good enough.

READ: Wycombe Wanderers sign released PL youngster

Bristol City

Sean: Jay Dasilva

Bristol may be known for their energetic and powerful midfield, but I have chosen wing-back Jay Dasilva as The Robins’ best player, as much as I enjoy watching Jamie Paterson.

The Chelsea graduate has quick feet on the ball, can win the ball back brilliantly and can drive his colleagues 10 or 15 yards up the pitch, which is a desirable attribute to have when you’re under the cosh so consistently in The Championship.

The 22-year-old is evidently better in a wing-back role, but is a great asset to Dean Holden, as he can play at left-back in a back four or left midfield if needed.

Zak: Adam Nagy

Perhaps a surprise inclusion on this list, but for Bristol City, I have gone for Ádám Nagy, who I feel is the most important player for the Robins this season. After the departure of Josh Brownhill in January, Bristol City needed someone to add that bite back into their midfield.

Since Brownhill’s departure, I really feel the Hungarian has stepped up his game, and will continue to prove his importance to Dean Holden. Nagy seems very calm and composed on the ball, and helps to provide support to the defence, such is his task in the middle of the park. In my opinion, he is one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and an important player for both his club and country.

His role in the midfield is crucial, as it allows other midfielders such as Jamie Paterson, the freedom to attack further up the pitch. Dean Holden seems to have identified the importance of Nagy to the team, and if he can stay fit the Hungarian will be their main man this season.

Blackburn Rovers

Sean: Adam Armstrong

The former Newcastle forward gave hints of what he is capable of at the back end of last season, with 40-yard strikes against Cardiff City, but I would be surprised if anyone saw Adam Armstrong being just as good as he has been this season.

Armstrong averages 1.06 goals a game, which is absolutely ridiculous. The pace, movement and finishing of the U-20 World Cup winner has been a level above any other player in the league and for that, he is my choice.

Zak: Thomas Kaminski

After Bradley Dack’s horror injury a year ago, Blackburn have learned that they don’t always need to rely on their star player as they still finished a credible 11th last season. Maybe you could argue with Dack fit, and available for the whole of last season, Rovers would have finished higher, and maybe sneaked into the playoffs, but I feel that they coped well in his absence.

Rovers had Christian Walton on loan from Brighton last season, and while I feel he did ok for Blackburn, and upgrade was a must for them this season. In Kaminski, I feel that the Lancashire side have one of the best Goalkeepers in the division, and his signing was a real coup.

A tall, and decisive goalkeeper the Belgian arrives at Ewood Park with vasts amount of experience within his homeland of Belgium, and was part of Gent’s Europa League campaign last season. With a goalkeeper of his quality behind the sticks, I see Rovers as outsiders for the playoffs.