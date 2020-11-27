Speaking to Coventry Live, Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said goalkeeper Marko Marosi is set for “a considerable amount of time” on the sidelines after coming off injured against Cardiff City.

During Coventry City’s midweek win over Cardiff City, goalkeeper Marko Marosi was forced off after a collision with Bluebirds skipper Sean Morrison.

Ben Wilson came on to take Marosi’s place after Mark Robins’ number one was taken off in second-half stoppage time with a suspected cheekbone and eye socket fracture.

Now, Coventry boss Robins has been discussing the injury to Marosi. Speaking to Coventry Live, Robins said that he will require surgery but that will have to wait until the swelling has gone down, adding that he is set for a “considerable amount of time” out. He said:

“He’s fractured his eye socket and cheekbone.

“It was a horrific, horrific challenge and it’s going to put him out of action for a considerable amount of time. He can’t have his surgery until the swelling subsides.”

“Fingers crossed…”

Robins went on to discuss how long Marosi could be out for. The Sky Blues boss said they remain in the dark over a specific timeframe but said it looks to be “certainly a month, if not months” on the sidelines for Marosi.

“I don’t know yet. With the bone, it depends on what they do.

“If there is surgery there because clearly there’s been movement with a depressed fracture and it’s orbital bone and around that area it’s very intricate. There is the eyesight there to be concerned with.

“I spoke to him this morning and he’s been in some discomfort and there’s a concern around that area and when he can have the surgery done, which might take a week or so.

“Fingers crossed he won’t be too long but we’re talking certainly a month, if not months.”

An ever-present figure

Since signing for Coventry City last summer, Marosi has been a mainstay in Mark Robins’ side. He started in every League One game last season and has maintained his spot this season.

In total, the 27-year-old has kept 20 clean sheets in 54 games for the Sky Blues, so it will be interesting to see how their fare in his absence.

Will Coventry City cope with Marosi’s absence?

With veteran ‘keeper Lee Camp arriving and Hughes providing back-up, will Coventry cope without Marosi? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

