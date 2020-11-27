Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu could be sold to ‘generate transfer funds’ in January, with Nottingham Forest and Watford having been linked.

The 28-year-old is out-of-contract in the summer and Chronicle Live believes that Atsu will be sold in the January transfer window.

A price-tag of ‘up to’ £1.5 million has been estimated for the Newcastle man, who hasn’t featured in the Premier League this season – he’s 11 minutes of EFL Cup action to his name.

Formerly of Rio Ave, Porto, Vitesse, Everton and Malaga, Atsu is a Ghanaian international and a proven player at Premier League level.

He’s made 107 Premier League appearances to his name for Newcastle, and eight goals.

Having featured 19 times in the top-flight last season though, Atsu has fallen right out of contention under Steve Bruce, who is hoping to bolster his side in January.

Last month, both Nottingham Forest and Watford were linked with Atsu.

Watford after their Premier League relegation have started well under new boss Vladimir Ivic, currently sitting in 5th-place of the table.

Forest meanwhile have had a change of manager which so far, hasn’t paid many dividends.

Former Newcastle boss Chris Hughton is now the man in charge and his side go into this weekend sitting in 20th-place – three points above the drop zone.

Atsu then would be a keen addition for both the promotion-chasing Watford, and the struggling Forest.

A player with experience at every level and one with some years left ahead of him, and hopefully a point to prove.