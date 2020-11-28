Watford currently sit in a play-off place, three points off of an automatic place and will want to get back to winning ways, after two draws following the international break.

Vladimir Ivic will need to pick a team that he trusts to get the job done, but that is easier said than done against the away day kings of the Championship, but this is the team I predict the Serbian will play.

Defence

Ben Foster, commonly known as the ‘CyclingGK’ now following his new YouTube channel, will definitely start in goal. One of the best goalkeepers in the league who has hardly missed a minute of league football since returning to Vicarage Road.

With Ken Sema suspected to be out of Saturday’s fixture due to COVID-19 (unconfirmed by the club), Ivic will likely have to play right-footed Kiko Femenia at left-back as Adam Masina remains sidelined. This allows youngster Jeremy Ngakia to get a deserved start, the summer recruit has been excellent so far in his first full campaign of senior football.

Troost-Ekong will likely start after being rested mid-week, as could Wilmot who was also rested, but Ivic has four centre-halves to choose from who are all more than adequate to start.

Midfield

With Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley and Etienne Capoue all likely to miss out on Saturday with Tom Dele-Bashiru a long way away from being match fit, Ivic is restricted in midfield on who to play. I suspect Ivic to once again play James Garner and Nat Chalobah to play in the holding midfield role with Portuguese Under-21 international to start in the number 10 position.

Attack

Ivic has a lot of players in attack to choose from, thanks to the return of Troy Deeney and Stipe Perica. I think Ivic may start Deeney, following Andre Gray’s abysmal performance at Ashton Gate, with Joao Pedro and Naby Sarr out wide in the preferred 4-3-3 formation.

Unfortunately for Perica, the game might come a bit too quick for the former Chelsea man to start, who deserves to start after his excellent performance against Bournemouth.

Although both Sarr and Pedro started midweek, they have undoubtedly been the most creative attackers for Ivic this season, whilst both topping the goalscoring charts for The Hornets.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3); Foster; Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Wilmot, Femenia; Chalobah, Garner; Quina; Sarr, Deeney, Pedro